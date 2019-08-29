Here Comes More Sun

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, August 29, 2019

Abundant sunshine to return for our Thursday. Highs will once again reach the mid 80s Thursday with cool and comfy conditions Thursday night. Readings warm back to near seasonal levels for the holiday weekend, but we look dry with no significant threat for rain through early next week.

In the tropics, we'll be watching Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 1 system. Dorian could strengthen into a major hurricane as it closes in on Florida this holiday weekend.

THURSDAY: Sunny, Continued Pleasant

High 85, Low 62, winds SW-5

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 88, Low 65, winds E-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 90, Low 67, winds E-7

