Here Comes The First Rain Of The New Year

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, January 2, 2020

After a gorgeous New Year's Day, get set for more rain! Another soaking system moves in early Thursday, sticking around through Friday into early Saturday. Rainfall amounts could be rather heavy, with upwards of 2" possible. Rain may end as some flurries Saturday as colder air moves in. The first weekend of the year finishes out dry with highs returning to the low 50s. Another system rolls in for late Monday into Tuesday of next week.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Breezy with Periods of Rain

High 54, Low 50, winds S-13

FRIDAY: Showers Likely, Warm

High 60, Low 37, winds SW-12

SATURDAY: AM Rain/Snow Showers, Blustery and Colder

High 41, Low 26, winds NW-15

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams