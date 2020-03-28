Here's how to report businesses not following COVID-19 recommendations

There is now a hotline to report businesses that are not following Governor Andy Beshear's recommendations to stop the spread of COVID-19.

What to report: If a business ordered to close is still operating or if a business is not following the social distancing and hygiene guidelines from the CDC.

[Click here for the CDC's guidelines on social distancing].

The hotline is 1-833-KY-SAFER or 1 (833) 597-2337.

It will be staffed from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Callers can also leave a message.

Kentucky Labor Cabinet employees are fielding the calls.