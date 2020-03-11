Multiple people arrested after Morgantown investigation

On Tuesday afternoon, the Morgantown Police Department responded to Valhalla Village on Sawmill Road observing someone who ran after seeing the police vehicle.

Through the investigation, Morgantown Police made multiple arrests.

40-year-old Marla Logsdon of Butler County was arrested for possession of heroin, meth and drug paraphernalia.

36-year-old Troy White of Butler County was arrested on multiple warrants.

31-year-old Justin Williams of Butler County was in custody before appearing to have a medical emergency and transported by EMS to the Medical Center where he shortly after signed himself out.

Jeffery Hilliker, age 53 of Butler County, was also arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and hindering prosecution or apprehension 2nd Degree (the concealing/hiding of wanted persons).

A Butler County Sheriff's deputy assisted on scene.