Hilltopper, Former Spartan McDaniel Wins Paul Walker Memorial

By  | 
Posted:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) --- WKU Men's Golfer and former South Warren Spartan Dawson McDaniel wins Paul Walker Memorial Golf Event on Sunday, June 2, in Bowling Green.

 
