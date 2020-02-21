Hideout Bar & Grill closes

13 News is learning that popular Bowling Green bar and grill, Hideout, has closed.

Their accountant says Thursday, February 20 was the restaurant's last day.

Jack Cardetti, a spokesman for the restaurant, released the following statement to 13 News:

“We would like to thank our loyal customers of the Hideout Bar and Grill. We have made the decision to close down the restaurant effective immediately as construction of more apartments in the building continues, which will eventually take over this space. We didn’t think operating the Hideout amongst the construction and future apartments was compatible and have thus made the decision to close our doors. We thank the customers of Hideout Bar and Grill for your past business and encourage you to frequent some of the other great bars and restaurants in Bowling Green.”

The restaurant had been a popular night hangout since opening its doors in February 2018.