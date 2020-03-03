High Court debates presidential power on Super Tuesday

The Supreme Court is wrestling with whether to make it easier for the president to fire the head of the agency that enforces federal consumer financial laws.

The decision could ultimately impact a vast range of agencies.

The high court on Tuesday was hearing arguments in a case involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency Congress created in response to the 2008 financial crisis.

The agency was the brainchild of Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

Arguments took place as voters in 14 states were selecting who they want to be the Democratic party’s nominee for president.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.