High School graduation in the era of COVID-19

The coronavirus has changed everything about our daily life, due to social distancing restrictions. Many high school seniors are wondering how they might plan their graduation ceremonies.

Those graduation plans now -- not so traditional.

A few weeks ago we showed you how students at Bowling Green High School were picking up their caps and gowns.

To maintain safe social distancing, students remained in their cars. Now with graduation around the corner, 13 News spoke to Warren County Public School and Bowling Green High School officials and also a Bowling Green High school senior about proposed plans for graduation ceremonies.

"We want to do something in person for our students for graduation so we're doing individual commencement ceremonies. So students will come to the BGHS arena. The arena will be set up just the way it would be for a normal graduation. They'll go down the aisle of pomp and circumstance. They'll cross the graduation stage to get their diploma. They'll celebrate with their families, they'll have four family members that they'll be able to bring with them for their individual ceremonies," said Kyle McGraw, Principal at Bowling Green High School.

"Right now everything is very fluid. We're hopeful after a couple more months after some of these restrictions are lifted and some changes occur that we'll be able to have them in mass, perhaps at one of our football stadiums. With that being said we really can't speculate what conditions that we'll have to follow as late as the first of August," said Superintendent at Warren County Public Schools, Rob Clayton.

Bowling Green High School senior JaTiya Tayon says this wasn't the way she envisioned ending her high school career.

"Before that [before the pandemic] me and a few, well actually more than a few, like a collide of seniors from Warren Central and Bowling Green we were all going to throw a big party together and now we can't do that," said Tayon.

13 News will continue to bring updates on what area schools are doing for their graduation ceremonies in the days to come.

