High school seniors respond to schools remaining closed to in-person instruction

Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that schools will remain closed to in-person instruction.

This announcement has been hard for many, especially those high school seniors who will not be going back to finish out their high school careers.

"It's disappointing not getting to come and see my favorite teachers, my friends. Some of them that are going away to colleges, that I might never see again but we also have to reflect on the past that we did get to spend with each other and cherish those memories," said Tyler Beyke, South Warren High School Senior.

"It stinks to not get to see some of the teachers that I have been with the last 4 years, the people that I have been with the past 6 years, but you have to make the most out of it," said Anna Haddock, Greenwood High School Senior.

This decision also means students will not be able to participate in those special events that make the senior year memorable.

"Myself and a lot of other people and class officers and clubs at South Warren had been working to put on a fundraising event to benefit Norton Children's Hospital and we weren't able to have that event either. We are not going to get our senior picnic, field day, just things like that that other seniors have gotten to have in the past," said Beyke.

"Obviously prom, we were really looking forward to the memories to make there. Last year was really fun, prom is just an unforgettable experience and hopefully, we can do something maybe just a little later on in the year," said Haddock.

This has also been a hard pill to swallow for parents of high school seniors as well, but they are choosing to stay positive.

"It is a little sad, but we are trying to just stay strong during this time and always keep in mind all the memories that we have had so far and just try to move on and try and come up with alternative ways to celebrate the things that we have not been able to," said Andrea Beyke, Mom of High School Senior.

While these seniors and their parents are being faced with a tough situation. school officials are working to make the alternatives for events such as graduation just as memorable.

"I just want them to know that we are continuing to work under the framework and guidelines that have been provided to identify opportunities to make it unique and special," said Rob Clayton, Warren County Schools Superintendent.

They are still unsure what those alternatives will look like, but according to superintendent Rob Clayton, they will try to still make it a unique experience.