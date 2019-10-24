High-speed internet pilot program impacting rural Warren County.

Having access to the internet is not something most people tend to worry about. However, those living in rural areas in Warren County have been waiting for high-speed internet for years.

"So it is more than just accessibility for texting or for whatever. It's about a quality of life and it is about business. It's about having the ability to succeed in life," said Mike Buchanon, Warren County Judge-Executive.

Some that do have internet in the pilot area say that it is unreliable. This can affect small businesses such as Boyce General Store in Alvaton.

"As a small business it is super important that we have internet that runs well all the time not some of the time. The high-speed internet is going to help out our system as far as our cash registers and things like that. Often, our internet goes out," said Yesenia Bush, store manager, Boyce General Store.

Wednesday, a pilot program for high-speed internet in rural Warren County was announced. The pilot program includes around 800 homes with the hopes of expanding if the program is successful.

This program is similar to one announced in Simpson County earlier this year that is making progress.

"We are in the design phase of that system down there but it is going really well so far. The response has seemed to be good at that pilot as well," said Dewayne McDonald, President and CEO of Warren RECC.

Warren RECC will soon be announcing when sign ups are available for those who live in the pilot area.

If you want to learn more about this new program or want to see if you live in the area click here for more information.