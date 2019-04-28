High school student gets graduation wish before passing away

On Friday, a 19-year-old from Tennessee died after a bout in the hospital after experiencing heart failure, but he still was able to be a part of the graduation ceremony like he always wanted.

Dakota Johnson had an aggressive form of muscular distrophy and had to attend school from home ever since seventh grade.

But he told his teacher during his senior year, he wanted to take part in the graduation ceremony.

Just before graduation, he was admitted to the hospital, but his school brought the ceremony to him -- posing for pictures in his cap and gown with family and friends.

His grandmother said she believes it was the happiest day of his life.