High-speed internet coming to some Warren County rural areas

Warren RECC and Tennessee-based telephone cooperative NCTC announced a high-speed internet pilot project Wednesday for some rural areas of Warren County.

Warren RECC will lease dark fiber to NCTC, which will offer up to a gigabit internet service across Warren RECC's Fiber to the Home (FTTH) to Warren RECC members in the pilot area.

NCTC will contact included residents in southeast Warren County as soon as the service is available.

If the pilot program is successful, the companies hope to expand the project.