Highway Safety Improvement Project expected to create lane closures U.S. 231 Scottsville Road

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 3, motorists traveling on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road near the intersection with Shive Lane in Bowling Green should expect lane closures beginning Sunday night.

The lane closures are expected to begin around 8 p.m. and ending around 6 a.m. Monday morning. The lane closures are expected to take place multiple nights, weather permitting.

Crews will also be working during the day as well, but lane closures are not expected. The lane closures are necessary as contract crews work on a Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) in that area of U.S. 231 Scottsville Road.

The project creates a new entrance to the frontage road that runs along U.S. 231 Scottsville Road. The entrance will be restricted to right turns into the entrance and right turns out of the entrance.

A physical barrier safety feature will be constructed on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road to prevent motorists from making left turns at the entrance.

Safety improvement features on Shive Lane are also being constructed.

A lane separator curb will be installed on Shive Lane at the frontage road to prevent motorists from going straight across or making left turns onto or from Shive Lane.

Those movements are currently prohibited with signage, but the lane separator curb will physically prevent motorists from making those movements. It is unknown how long the construction process will take, but motorists should expect construction in that area for the next week or two.