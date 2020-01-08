Hilltopper Football 2020 Schedule Features 6 Home Games, 9 Bowl Teams

With the finalization of the Conference USA portion of the schedule, WKU Football announced its complete 2020 lineup on Wednesday afternoon. A wire-to-wire grind awaits the Hilltoppers, as nine of the team's 11 FBS opponents competed in a bowl game in 2019.

WKU fans looking to purchase new season tickets for the six 2020 home games can secure them through THIS LINK with a deposit. Existing Hilltopper season ticket holders will receive a renewal package in the mail from the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation. The WKU Ticket Office can be reached during normal business hours by phone (1-800-5-BIGRED), text (1-800-524-4733) or email (tickets@wku.edu).

2020 WKU Football Schedule (2019 record in parenthesis)

Sept. 5 – UT Chattanooga (6-6)

Sept. 12 – at Indiana (8-5)

Sept. 19 – Liberty (8-5)

Sept. 26 – at Louisville (8-5)

Oct. 3 – at Middle Tennessee* (4-8)

Oct. 10 – Marshall* (8-5)

Oct. 17 – at UAB* (9-5)

Oct. 24 – BYE WEEK

Oct. 31 – Old Dominion* (1-11)

Nov. 7 – at Florida Atlantic* (11-3)

Nov. 14 – Southern Miss* (7-6)

Nov. 21 – FIU* (6-7)

Nov. 28 – at Charlotte* (7-6)

Head coach Tyson Helton will be in his second season at the helm of the Hilltopper program. In his first year, Helton was voted C-USA Coach of the Year after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record and 6-2 mark in league play.

WKU capped its campaign with a 23-20 thriller over Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl to improve to 9-4, tripling the team's win total from 2018 (3-9) while matching the number of victories from the previous two years combined (9-16). The Hilltoppers' six-win improvement from 2018 to 2019 tied for the third-best in FBS, behind only Navy (eight) and Central Michigan (seven).

WKU will face a schedule in 2020 with a combined opponent record of 84-72 from 2019, including a 30-21 mark from the four non-conference opponents. UT Chattanooga finished third in the FCS' Southern Conference with a 5-3 mark in league play, while Indiana (Gator Bowl), Liberty (Cure Bowl) and Louisville (Music City Bowl) all capped their 2019 seasons with bowl appearances.

Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers' eight C-USA foes have a combined 2019 record of 54-51. WKU will face the other six teams in the league's East Division (Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Marshall, and Middle Tennessee) as well as wrap up home-and-home's with West Division foes UAB and Southern Miss, two of the top three teams from that side of the standings.

WKU will have six home games for the second-consecutive season, including a Halloween matchup on Oct. 31 vs. Old Dominion and a Senior Day/Night tilt on Nov. 21 vs. FIU. Other event designations – such as Homecoming and Parents Weekend – will be finalized and announced at a later date. In addition, the Hilltoppers' first four road games (Indiana, Louisville, Middle Tennessee, and UAB) are all within four hours driving of Bowling Green.

It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order to accommodate national television. A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date.

C-USA's 16th annual Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, is scheduled for Saturday, December 5.