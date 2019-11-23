Hilltoppers take down Golden Eagles 28-10

Coming off a bye week, WKU picked up right where they left off as the Hilltoppers took down the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 28-10.

Western's victory snapped a nine-game home win streak for Southern Miss.

WKU and Southern Miss now both sit at 7-4 this season and 5-2 in conference play.

The Hilltoppers would take the lead after receiver Jacquez Sloan scored on a 21-yard reverse to put WKU up 7-0.

Western would find the endzone once again when quarterback Ty Storey hit wideout Jahcour Pearson for a 64-yard touchdown. Storey finished the game with 220 yards threw the air and two touchdowns. Pearson led the team with eight catches for 88-yards and a touchdown.

The Golden Eagles, for a brief second, looked to tie the game at 14 early in the second quarter when Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham hit receiver Quez Watkins at the goal line. However, WKU's Dionte Ruffin would knock the ball loose before Watkins could break the plain. Trae Meadows would recover the loose ball for the Hilltoppers.

WKU would come away with points off the USM turnover. Storey would find Quin Jernighan in the endzone for a 21-yard touchdown.

The Hilltoppers defense would force three turnovers in the ball game, including a fumble in the fourth quarter that WKU's DeAngelo Malone returned 5-yards for a touchdown to make the game 28-7.

WKU will now have a chance to close out the regular season with eight wins when the Hilltoppers host Middle Tennessee on Saturday, November 30. Western had previously won just three games last season.