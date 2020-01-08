Hilltoppers Face First C-USA Road Test at UAB on Thursday

After starting conference play with a 2-0 start, WKU Men's Basketball now heads to Alabama-Birmingham for the Hilltoppers first league road test.

"Going on the road is always hard," guard Jared Savage said. "Especially against a team like UAB. They're real physical so it's going to be a tough one to go down there and win."

WKU heads into Thursday's contest 9-5 while UAB sits at 9-6 after the Blazers dropped their first two conference games.

In the Hilltoppers can expect a mix of man and zone defense by the Blazers Thursday night. WKU received their first taste of zone defense when the Hilltoppers faced Rice back on January 4.

The Owls had Western on the ropes during the first half of the matchup, after switching from man defense to zone. However, in the second half, the Hilltoppers were able to get things going by finding better ways to attack the Rice defense.

"We're just coming in and practicing hard," forward Josh Anderson said. "You know working on different plays and game plans against different defenses."

As the Tops look to UAB and the remainder of their schedule, WKU is confident they can score no matter how teams guard them.

"I think it's going to be hard for teams to play us man or zone," Savage said. "I think it's going to be really hard for us to be defended."

"Like I said, I think we can become a team that's not real easy to zone," head coach Rick Stansbury said.

WKU will be looking for their third 3-0 start in Conference USA in four seasons under Stansbury.

Stansbury is 6-3 all-time against UAB including going 1-1 against the Blazers last season.

WKU and UAB tip-off at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9 at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.