Hilltoppers Sign Transfer Guard Kenny Cooper

WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced Wednesday the signing of transfer Kenny Cooper (6-0, Guard) in the 2019 class.

Cooper comes to The Hill after three seasons at Lipscomb University. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

“We’re excited to have Kenny join our program,” Stansbury said. “He’s a high-character young man from a great family. He has the valuable ability to make players around him better, and he’ll bring a wealth of experience and toughness to our team.”

Cooper – a Nashville, Tenn., native – has appeared in 100 games for the Bison with 67 starts, including all but one game over the last two seasons.

During his time with the program, Lipscomb won 72 total games, claimed the 2019 Atlantic Sun regular-season championship and advanced to the 2019 NIT championship game.

Cooper has averaged 8.9 points per game during his college career with 381 career assists against just 238 turnovers. He also has 184 career steals and ranked 44th in the nation this past season in steals rate, according to Ken Pomeroy.

As a junior in 2018-19, he averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and two steals on a 29-win Lipscomb team. He also shot a career-best 36 percent from 3-point range.

Highlights from this past year included his game-winning basket at NC State to send the Bison to the NIT Final Four, as well as a triple-double against Kennesaw State in the Atlantic Sun Tournament.

Cooper also tallied 10 assists against Wichita State in the NIT semifinals.

The guard played his high school ball at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, where he averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game as a senior.

He was a two-time Tennessee Sports Writers Association Division II-A All-State selection and Mr. Basketball finalist, as well as a four-time all-region and all-district selection. Cooper helped lead FRA to a pair of appearances in the TSSAA Division II-A state championship game and was also an all-state athlete in baseball.