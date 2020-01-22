Hilltoppers come from behind to defeat Marshall 64-60

It wouldn't be the Hilltoppers without a come from behind win right? Well, that is exactly what took place tonight as the Tops erased a 19 point deficit to defeat the Marshall Thundering Herd 64-60 on the road.

Taveion Hollingsworth led all scorers with 20 points and also grabbed four rebounds. Jared Savage chipped in with 14 points including going 4-6 from three-point range in the game. Carson Williams had a hard-earned 15 points and 6 rebounds.

WKU outscored Marshall 39-21 in the second half to come out with the win. The Hilltoppers advance to 13-6 on the year and 6-1 in C-USA.

They will face Marshall again this Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 6:30.