Hilltoppers come from behind to defeat Southern Miss at home

This wasn't the prettiest game the Hilltoppers have ever played, but once again they find a way to leave with a win.

WKU Hilltopper Basketball led for just three minutes and 22 seconds Saturday, but those minutes were in winning time.

The Hilltoppers (16-8 overall, 9-3 Conference USA) rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit against Southern Miss, dominating the free-throw line and taking care of the ball in historic fashion in a 75-72 victory at E.A. Diddle Arena.

The victory guarantees WKU a spot in the top pod of Conference USA’s upcoming Bonus Play, which is the last four games of the regular season that begins in two weeks.

The Hilltoppers go on the road to Texas for one last trip before Bonus Play begins the following week. They’ll first visit UTEP at 8 p.m. CT Thursday,