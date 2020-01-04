Hilltoppers defeat Rice at home 68-61

It wasn't the prettiest game, but a win is a win and thats what the Hilltopers where able to do at home against the Rice Owls by a score of 68-61.

Carson Williams led the Tops with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Josh Anderson and Cam Justice both finished with 13 points a piece.

The Tops struggled with consistency all day only shooting 41% for the game and shot 6-22 from behind the arc.

The Hilltoppers got off to a 9-0 run to start the game and even lead 15-4 early, but the Owls hard play and the Tops inconsistent offense let them back into the game.

At halftime the game was 29-23 Tops but it felt even closer than the score showed. Rice only shot 33% from the field and 25% from behind the three point line at halftime, but still was only down 6.

At the half Carson Williams led all scorers with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Cam Justice chipped in with 11 points at the half.

The Hilltoppers are now 9-5 on the year and 2-0 in C-USA. WKU is back on the court Thursday, January 9th on the road against UAB.