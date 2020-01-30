Hilltoppers fall on the road to the Owls 69-65

The WKU Hilltoppers got off to a hot start in Boca Raton, but couldn't keep it going as they fall on the road to the FAU Owls 69-65.

The Hilltoppers (14-7 overall, 7-2 Conference USA) allowed the Owls to make 10 3-pointers and score 17 second-chance points in a defeat that snapped their five-game winning streak.

The Hilltoppers make the short trek for another road game to FIU at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Miami, Fla. The game will stream exclusively online on Stadium on Facebook.