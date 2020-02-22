Hilltoppers fall to Charlotte at home 72-70

This was a sloppy game at the start but one that had an exciting finish but not the one WKU fans wanted as the Hilltoppers fell to the Charlotte 49ers 72-70.

The 49ers’ Jordan Shepherd hit a runner off the glass with two seconds remaining for the game-winner. It was the first conference home loss for WKU (18-9 overall, 11-4 Conference USA).

The Hilltoppers remain one game behind first-place North Texas in the league standings with three games to play. They had a chance to pull into a tie for first place after UNT fell at home to Louisiana Tech earlier in the day.

Williams paced WKU with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Hollingsworth added 16 points and five rebounds, and Anderson tallied 15 points.

Savage and graduate senior guard Camron Justice scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

WKU will play its final home game of the season against Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. CT Thursday in E.A. Diddle Arena. Senior Night festivities will take place before the game.