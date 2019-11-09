Hilltoppers get a big win on the road over Arkansas

You couldn't have written a better script for Ty Storey's return back to his hometown. He and the Hilltopper football team went to Fayetteville, Arkansas and put on a show in a 45-19 blowout of the Razorbacks.

Storey was on fire from the very beginning leading the Tops offense to 35 points in the first half. Storey would finish with 29 total yards and 3 total touchdowns. Jahcour Pearson had a career day with 10 catches and 120 yards and a touchdown.

The Hilltopper defense made some plays as well only allowing 87 passing yards. Devon Key also had a 25-yard pick-six to but an exclamation point on a huge non-conference road win.

This was the Hilltoppers first SEC win since September of 2015. This also the Tops 6th win of the season making them bowl eligible for the first time since 2017.

WKU is back on the field on November 23rd on the road against conference opponent Southern Miss.

