Hilltoppers get another win at Diddle beating Charlotte 80-63

The WKU Hilltoppers keep their winning ways at home going. This time getting a conference victory over the Charlotte 49ners 80-63.

This game wasn't easy by any stretch as the Hilltoppers trailed 39-38 going into halftime, but a second-half that saw WKU outscore the 49ners 42-24 propelled them to victory.

Taveion Hollingsworth led the Hilltoppers with 30 points and 6 rebounds. Jared Savage chipped in with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Carson Willians had 10 of his 15 points in the second half. Williams also surpassed 1,000 points over his college career.

The Hilltoppers advance to 12-6 on the year and 5-1 in C-USA. They will face Marshall on the road Wednesday, January 22nd.

