Hilltoppers have some fun at the Mavs Gaming Hub

The WKU Hilltopper football team arrived to Dallas, Texas on Friday afternoon and decided to have some fun before prepping for their match up against Western Michigan. The Tops where assisted by the Mavs Gaming Hub on making this fun possible.

The Mavs Gaming Hub is the home to the Dallas Mavericks official 2K League. Here our Toppers where able to participate in a number of team bonding activities. The number one being a "rock, paper, scissors" competition. Wide receiver Xavier Lane took home the honors of being the teams best "rock,paper, scissors" player on the team. This honor game with the Alabama native winning a pair of Beats headphones.

The players where also allowed to play video games such as Fortnite, NBA 2K, and Halo. More traditional games such as spades and pop-a-shot basketball where available as well.

The Tops first practice in Dallas will take place Saturday, December 29th at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the campus of SMU.