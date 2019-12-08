Hilltoppers headed to Dallas to take on Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl

After an amazing 8-4 season under first year head coach Tyson Helton the WKU Hilltopper football program is headed to the 2019 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas to take on Western Michigan.

On behalf of @WKUFootball, @Coach_Helton and I are excited to accept an invitation from the @FRBowl to continue our season on December 30 in Dallas against Western Michigan! #GoTops — Todd Stewart (@ToddStewartWKU) December 8, 2019

The bowl game, to be played in SMU's Gerald J. Ford Stadium, is set for 11:30 a.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN. The contest will mark WKU's 29th postseason game in program history, where the team owns a 17-11 all-time record.

This will be the sixth time the Hilltoppers have played in a bowl game in the last eight years.

We’re heading to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl!



�� Western Michigan

�� Monday, December 30

�� Dallas, Texas (SMU)

�� Gerald J. Ford Stadium

�� 11:30 a.m. CT

�� @ESPN@FRBowl | #GoTops pic.twitter.com/SaPOQeHXCn — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) December 8, 2019

WKU is 3-2 in their last five bowl games including wins over Central Michigan [Bahamas Bowl; 2014], South Florida [Miami Beach Bowl; 2015] and Memphis [Boca Raton Bowl; 2016].

The matchup between WKU and Western Michigan will mark the teams' 15th meeting in program history in a series that dates back to 1923. The two programs' last contest goes all the way back to 1947, where the Hilltoppers dropped a road contest to the Broncos on Nov. 1.