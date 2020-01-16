Hilltoppers rally late to defeat ODU 71-69

It was a game that saw a Hilltopper team that had a halftime lead turn into a double-digit deficit late in the second half, but Rick Stansbury's squad never wavered and they came away with a 71-69 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The hero of the night was junior guard Taveion Hollingswoth who finished with 23 points. His three-point play gave the Hilltoppers a two-point lead with less than three seconds left in the ball game.

All five WKU starters scored in double figures. Jordan Rawls got his second straight start in the place of injured Cam Justice.

The Tops advance to 11-6 on the year and 4-1 in C-USA.