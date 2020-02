The Hilltoppers got a big win over the number one team in the conference as Louisiana Tech came into E.A. Diddle Arena and suffered a 65-54 loss.

The Hilltoppers were led by Freshman Jordan Rawls who scored 19 points. Carson Williams chipped in 14 points and 8 rebounds. WKU improves to 15-8 on the year and 8-3 in C-USA

The Tops are back in action this Saturday at home to take on the Southern Miss Eagles.