Hilltoppers welcome 49ers to Diddle on Saturday

The Hilltoppers will look knock off Charlotte when the 49ers come to Diddle Arena at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18.

Charlotte sits at the top spot in Conference USA, 4-0 in league play and 10-5 overall. Meanwhile, WKU ranks third in the conference with a league record of 4-1 and 11-6 overall.

The Hilltoppers are coming off a come from behind win over Old Dominion on Thursday. Junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth scored the Hilltoppers last nine points in the game's final 38 seconds to defeat the Monarchs 71-69.

The 49ers have won seven of their last eight games including Thursday's 77-75 victory over Marshall.

Over the last three games, Hollingsworth is averaging 20 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.

With senior Camron Justice sidelined by a back injury over the last three games, freshman Jordan Rawls has stepped into the starting role. As a starter, Rawls is averaging 8.3 points, three assists.

Heading into Saturday's matchup, redshirt junior forward Carson Williams needs just 11 points to reach 1,000 in his career. Williams will likely hit this number against Charlotte as he is averaging 16 points per game over the last seven contests.

The Hilltoppers game against the 49ers will be streamed on ESPN3 and will air on WKU PBS.