Hilltoppers win 8th game in cold, rainy evening at the Houch over rival Middle Tennessee State

It wasn't the most ideal field conditions with heavy rain off and on and cold wind gust, but the WKU Hilltoppers were able to find a way to get a big win on the last game of the regular season over rival the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders 31-26.

It was another stellar performance by WKU quarterback Ty Storey. The graduate transfer finished with 294 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air. Storey added 73 yards on 12 carries on the ground and a 27-yard touchdown run.

His favorite target Lucky Jackson had himself a day in his last game at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Jackson finished the game with 8 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Jackson is now just 15 yards away from having 1,000 receiving yards on the season.

Senior wideout Quin Jernighan had maybe his best game of the season. The Tennessee native had four catches for 76 yards and a 3-yard 4th quarter touchdown.

Gaej Walker etched himself into the WKU record books after another outstanding performance. The junior finished the game with 119 yards and a touchdown. Walker became the first Hilltopper running back to go over 1,000 yards rushing on the season since Anthony "Ace" Wales did it back in 2016.

It wasn't the best performance of the season for the WKU defense, but they came up with major plays in forcing two key turnovers that turned into touchdowns.

Clay Davis lead the Tops defense with 13 total tackles. Defensive end DeAngelo Malone added another sack to bring his total on the season to 11.5 and another tackle for loss to bring him to 21 on the year.

The Hilltoppers finish the regular season 8-4 and 6-2 in Conference USA. Now, the Tops will wait to see what bowl game they will participate in.