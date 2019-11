The Hilltoppers got a win in their first exhibition match of the season against the Kentucky State Thoroughbreds 85-45.

The Hilltoppers where too much for K-State from the start. Carson Williams led all scorers with 18 points. Charles Bassey did his part with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hilltoppers trotted out Taveion Hollingsworth, Cam Justice, Carson Williams, Charles Bassey, and Jared Savage for their first starting lineup of the season.