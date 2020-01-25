Hilltoppers win their 5th in a row defeating Marshall 91-84

This time a comeback was not needed as the WKU Hilltoppers defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd at home 91-84. A balanced Tops attack saw six players score in double figures. Taveion Hollingsworth led the way with 18 points. Jared Savage chipped in with 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Cam Justice came off of the bench tonight and finally started to look like he did pre-injury. He added 11 points and 4 rebounds.

There were a lot of points in this ball game, but the Tops forced 16 Marshall turnovers that lead to 18 points.

WKU has now won five games in a row, and improve to 14-6 on the year and 7-1 in C-USA.

They are back on the court Thursday, January 30th on the road against FAU.

