Hiseville Elementary School one of three Ky. schools awarded a $100,000 fitness center

The National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Council selected three Kentucky elementary or middle schools to donate a $100,000 fitness center to, as part of their 'Don't Quit' campaign to fight childhood obesity.

Hiseville Elementary School in Barren County was one of the three schools in Kentucky selected as a winner. They will be receiving the state of the art equipment for a brand new fitness center.

"My first thought was these kids are just not going to be able to believe that we won," said Shari Alexander, Principal Hiseville Elementary School.

In order to apply for the grant, the school put together a video explaining how they address physical fitness at the school, which Alexander says they have taken an innovative approach. The video also expressed their need for facility like this.

"Our big finale was going to be a whole school shot with signs and our traditional 'rah, rah, rah.' That day of filming was scheduled for the next Monday, but COVID-19 changed our ending," said Alexander in a Facebook post.

Watch the YouTube video below.

The equipment will be installed in a building next to the school, turning a once storage unit for the district, into a state of the art fitness center.

"We really want to integrate that into our physical education program here," explained Alexander. "We also have a 'Cardinal Station Time' that is for enrichment and remediation for the kids, and we wanted to be able to build a fitness component into that, so this is going to be a big piece of that project," said Alexander.

Meanwhile, the school has a 'blessing box' which they fill with food for people that may need it. Alexander says the school is planning to grow vegetables in their garden to supply that blessing box -- another element that promotes healthy living at the school and within the community.

"Health and fitness has been one of our focuses here and that is just going to be an additional piece that we can add on to that," she said.

The equipment will be installed in the new fitness center this summer and will be opened in October.