Historic Rail Park in Bowling Green celebrated their success in 2019 and announces 2020 campaign

The Historical rail park and train museum had a lot to celebrate Thursday afternoon.

With the rail parks, 2019 'Save The Depot' campaign the museum raised over $150,000. Thursday, the park honored some of those who helped make the campaign successful.

"We really wanted to spend the year teaching people about our organization and what we do and asking them to get involved. Not just to write a check but to actually come out and get involved," said Jamie Johnson, Executive Director, "Today we recognized those people that stepped up in a lot of different ways to help us be successful with our campaign."

The museum also announced its goal for 2020 and in honor of the depot opening in the 20's the theme of roaring 20's fits in perfectly.

"Today we kicked off our 2020 campaign and it really is a celebration of the decade that made us, which is the roaring 20's. That is all because this building that we are standing in today was built in 1925," added Johnson.

The 2020 campaign is called 'Club 2020' and to enter is pretty simple.

"We are asking two thousand and twenty people to simply donate 20 dollars. We are actually doing something really fun with that, you get a personalized keepsake ornament when you do that. So we're hoping that everyone in the community will take part in this campaign."

To donate to the rail park you can visit their website by clicking

here.