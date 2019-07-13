Hit-and-run kills 8-year-old Breckinridge Co. boy

Kentucky State Police Post 4 are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in Breckinridge County.

Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office requested troopers around 11:30 Saturday morning to investigate the collision that happened near the 12,000 block of KY259 South.

The investigation showed that a 2009 Pontiac Torrent was driving north on KY259 South when the car hit an 8-year-old boy. He had been standing at the edge of the roadway getting mail from a mailbox.

Police say the driver left the scene but was located by a trooper while he had been on his way to the accident.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Bradley Mattingly of Leitchfield.

The Breckinridge County Coroner's Office pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Mattingly was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of the accident and reckless homicide.