Hit and run leads to police chase and multiple crashes

Leitchfield Police say a hit and run happened at the intersection of William Thomason ByWay and South Main Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday March 5.

They say a white Chevrolet/GMC Pickup was involved, that matched a vehicle that was reportedly involved in an earlier incident, in which the driver had been in a verbal altercation with road workers at another location.

A Leitchfield officer saw the pickup speeding on Hendrick Street, and when he tried to stop it, the truck took off, eventually hitting an oncoming car on Public Square. The pickup then continued on South Main Street where traffic was stopped for a red light, the truck striking several vehicles that were stopped. It continued into the lot of AutoSmart and struck five parked vehicles at the business.

Police arrested the driver, Christopher L. Bell, 39, of Mammoth Cave, charging him with: Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol / Drugs (Aggravated Circumstances), Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (13 Counts), Resisting Arrest, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, Disregarding a Traffic Control Device, and Careless Driving.

Police say Bell also had an outstanding Warrant of Arrest from Breckinridge County. Additional charges are pending.

