Hobson Golf Course & Driving Range officially re-open

It was ribbon cutting day for the newly renovated Hobson Golf Course & Driving Range. The new course now offers nine holes on rolling fairways and many new additional perks.

"Well this is a huge investment the city has made, they've come over here on the west side of town which has so much history to it already. We have baseball fields, golf courses and now we have a driving range," said 2019 Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Chair, Steve Davis.

"We need a driving range. It's just amazing the city has invested in this and everyone is just very happy about it."

"On number six was a par 5, and we actually took it down and condensed it to a par 4 about 400 yards and par 3 that stretches almost 200 yards. And we also made number 9 a par 4 that used to be a par 3," said Golf Superintendent, Jeremy Purichia. "So we took out a lot of trees and built a fairway from scratch. Put a lot of sot in, a lot of irrigation work that's needed to be done for a long time now also.

"We've got two greens, two courses now, nine hole courses with bermuda greens. They're ready to be played all summer long we don't have to worry about the conditions that we usually would on a cool season grass that we struggled with in the past. So we are able to keep the bermuda greens better and longer in the summer without having the stress on them with the heat and lack of water that we usually run into. And the new driving range is also going to help that too. Being able to keep people, kids, college students anyone can come out at anytime and play," said Purichia.

"This has just been an amazing day for the city of Bowling Green and our parks and recreation department. We've opened the nine hold gold course here in Hobson Grove and the only driving range located inside the city of Bowling Green," said City Commissioner, Sue Parrigin. "The last two weeks we have had over 700 people come out for the driving range alone. We opened the gold course yesterday and had almost 80 players. It's just an amazing addition to the west side of Bowling Green and to the parks and recreation department for the city of Bowling Green. We're so proud to have this facility and I hope the city of bowling green comes out and supports it."

You can visit the new course at 1200 W. Main Street.

