Hogan Posts Strong Start, But Hot Rods Fall 4-0 to Fort Wayne

Miller Hogan allowed just two hits in five innings, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods saw a four-game winning streak end as they were held to just three hits in a 4-0 loss to the Ft. Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods fell to 38-27 ahead of the middle game of the series on Wednesday night, which will have a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Hogan took the ball for the Hot Rods, making his first start of the season. The right-hander retired the first five men he faced, but Justin Lopez connected on a 2-2 delivery from Hogan and homered to right-center with two outs in the second inning, giving the TinCaps a 1-0 lead.

Hogan settled down, setting down the last 10 hitters he faced, though he departed still trailing. The Hot Rods managed only one hit off Fort Wayne starter Joey Cantillo in the first five innings, but managed a pair a two-out walks off reliever Angel Acevedo in the sixth, but Acevedo induced a pop out from Kaleo Johnson to end the threat.

In the seventh, Cristofer Ogando walked two and allowed a hit to load the bases with one out, but he struck out the next two batters to end the inning. In the bottom of the inning, Chris Betts led off with a walk and moved to third when Grant Witherspoon singled, but Acevedo struck out Roberto Alvarez and Seaver Whalen, then induced a groundout from Tony Pena to end the inning, preserving Ft. Wayne’s 1-0 lead.

In the eighth, Joel Peguero came on and allowed a one-out single to Xavier Edwards. After a groundout moved him up to second, Blake Hunt followed with a single to left. Edwards was waved around third and just beat the throw home from Witherspoon, doubling the Tincaps lead to 2-0. In the ninth, Edwards drove in two additional runs on a double, giving Ft. Wayne a 4-0 lead that proved to be the final score.

Hogan (0-1) went 5.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out five with no walks, taking a loss. Ogando threw 2.0 scoreless innings, working around a hit and two walks while striking out three. Peguero also went 2.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out two.