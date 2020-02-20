Holiday World and Splashin' Safari's Cheetah Chase water coaster opening this May.

It may be the off season, but Holiday World and Splashin' Safari are preparing for summertime.

Last August, they announced they were building Cheetah Chase, a dueling water coaster that has 2 rafts going at once.

Since then they've had construction crews working to build the ride.

Holiday World’s President and CEO, Matt Eckert, says, “A lot of people think that once our gates close at the end of the year we flip a switch off, and flip it right back on in May and we're ready to go. A lot of work goes on in behind the scenes.”

It's a launched water coaster that uses hydro blast technology.

There's over 17-hundred feet of track that's being installed.

And crews are building a 68 thousand gallon balancing tank that will recirculate the water that's being used for the ride.

Cheetah chase's grand opening is scheduled for May 7th.