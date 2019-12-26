Holiday travel tips

Holiday traveling can be a nightmare for some but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a few tips to keep you safe on the roadways.

In between Christmas and New Years, there is a lot of traffic on the interstate and around town. The transportation cabinet wants to remind you to be patient and try to leave for your destination a little bit early so you aren't in a rush.

"If people can allow plenty of time to get to their destination they're less likely to get as frustrated and then there are less likely for problems to be on the roadways," said Wes Watt, Kentucky Department of Transportation, "Be prepared for delays because there could be a crash that could cause some delays, particularly on interstates and parkways."

Also, another tip, know where your destination is before you start driving. That means starting your G-P-S up before hitting the road.