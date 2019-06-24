Hollander Sleep Products to permanently close Munfordville plant

Monday, officials with Hollander Sleep Products announced they were permanently closing the Munfordville plant.

A letter sent to employees states, "After significant contemplation during Hollander's current Chapter 11 bankruptcy re-organization proceeding, Hollander has concluded that the Munfordville Plant is no longer a viable manufacturing facility due to significant decreases in the orders for the mattress products manufactured at the Munfordville Plant and the physical and logistical limitations for the Munfordville Plant."

The Kentucky Career Center confirmed they received notification for the permanent closure of the plant. Officials said the closure affects 208 employees.

The closure of the plant will occur over a 14 day period beginning August 21, 2019.

In May, Hollander Sleep Products filed for bankruptcy.

Hart County Judge-Executive Joe Choate told 13 News, "We will be very aggressive in trying to fill that hole and obviously first and foremost are the folks losing their jobs, and that we get workforce development involved and other folks to help on placing them into other jobs or training for other jobs."

Choate said before Hollander Sleep Products the plant was occupied by Louisville Bedding and has been part of the community for more than 50 years.

"We have other companies that are hiring inside Hart County, so you know, a lot of these folks we can move right over. We've got expansions going on right now at Sister Schubert and I know Dart is hiring, you know, we've got some jobs."

13 News reached out to Hollander Sleep Products, but have not received a comment.