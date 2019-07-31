Holley Performance Products to invest $13 million in BG, creating 80 new jobs

Holley Performance Products announces an expansion in Bowling Green, with an investment of $13 million and the addition of 80 new jobs.

Due to several new acquisitions, Holley will occupy a newly built facility in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park. By the end of this project Holley will have created 80 new jobs in the City of Bowling Green.

In addition, Holley invested $10.2 million at the beginning of 2019 in a new manufacturing facility in the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park to manufacture roughly 2,000 products.

Holley’s headquarters has been located in Bowling Green, Kentucky since 1994 with manufacturing in Bowling Green since 1952.

The company currently employs approximately 380 employees in Bowling Green and 1,100 worldwide. With the new acquisitions, Holley has determined that Bowling Green is the right place for them to be. Year to date, Holley will have invested a total of $23.2 million, creating 214 new jobs.

“Kentucky is a leader in the automotive industry with Holley Performance being a perfect example of how South Central Kentucky has become a top contributor to the state and industry overall,” said Chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch. “I am excited to see the economic impact to Bowling Green that will come with this expansion.”

“South Central Kentucky offers a multitude of opportunities for businesses to expand.” said Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson. “Holley has invested in this community many times over the years and we are excited about this latest announcement and the benefits it will bring to the area.”

Not only is Holley a leader in the performance auto parts industry, but a driving force behind the region’s tourism business. Holley's popular LS Fest is the largest annual automotive event in the region and their inaugural Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival is set to take over Bowling Green, KY in conjunction with the NMRA World Finals September 26-29th, 2019.

“This expansion will have a great economic impact in South Central Kentucky," said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. "We are grateful for businesses like Holley Performance Products that continue to invest in our community and our economy.”

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has closed five economic development projects totaling $127.2 million in capital investment and 694 new jobs for 2019. This is the sixth consecutive year for Bowling Green to be ranked as a top tier-2 metropolitan area in the US by Site Selection Magazine. Bowling Green’s rankings remain steady after climbing from number six in 2013, to number four in 2014, to number two the last three years and now to a first-place finish. Bowling Green was also ranked 2018’s ‘Best Place to Live in Kentucky’ by TIME.com.

Holley Performance Products is made up of 30 of the top brands in the performance automotive aftermarket including famous marks such as Flowmaster Exhaust, Hooker Headers, Hurst Shifters, MSD Ignition, and many more. Holley products can be found from the highest levels of racing all the way to high performance street cars and trucks. No other company offers more automotive performance products than Holley. You can see everything Holley has to offer at www.holley.com.