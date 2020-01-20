Hollingsworth Earns C-USA Co-Player of the Week

If you had to put a face next to the word "clutch" in the dictionary, it would be Taveion Hollingsworth.

After leading the Hilltoppers in scoring against both Old Dominion and Charlotte, the junior guard has been named the Conference USA Co-Player of the Week.

Hollingsworth was instrumental in leading the Tops come from behind win over ODU on Thursday. Hollingsworth scored WKU's final nine points in the last 38 seconds to lift the Hilltoppers over the Monarchs 71-69.

In Saturday's victory over the 49ers, Hollingsworth tied a career-high 30 points. The last time Hollingsworth put up 30 was during his freshman season. WKU's win snapped Charlotte's then perfect league record.

Over the span of both games, the guard went a perfect 21 of 21 at the free-throw line.

This is Hollingsworth's first player of the week honor and is the third Hilltopper to earn the award this season. Hollingsworth now joins Charles Bassey and Carson Williams on the list of winners.

The Hilltoppers have the most players on the list, with three.

WKU will now travel to Huntington, West Virginia to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22.