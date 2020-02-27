Hollingsworth's career night leads WKU to a 95-91 win over La Tech

Do come from behind wins ever get old? I don't think so, and neither do this WKU Hilltopper team. Once again they did the impossible, down 15 points with less than three minutes left in the game and somehow, someway found a way to win the game in overtime 95-91.

This biggest reason for the victory was the historic play by Junior Taveion Hollingsworth. Tay scored a career-high 43 points! On senior night, Cam Justice knocked down four 3-pointers and 14 points. Carson Williams added 17 and 7 rebounds.

Coach Stansbury called this squad a team full of "outside dogs" and they continue to prove coach right with another win that most teams would have loss.

Hilltoppers are back on the court this Sunday, March 1st against North Texas. With a win on Sunday, WKU would take over sole possession of first place in C-USA with only one conference game remaining.