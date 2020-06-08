Advertisement

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Bowling Green getting used to their new normal in-person services

(WBKO)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 7, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
This Sunday marks the third Sunday the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church has met for in-person services.

Currently, the church is offering three different services on Sunday and members have to call ahead each week to say which service they will be attending.

"They call ahead during the week to set a time because we are limited to the number of people we can have in the church right now. So we have to be sure we don't go over that because it is nothing worse than telling people they can't come to church once they get here," said Andy Toopes, Pastor. "So they call ahead and we added the 9:15 service in because we can't do Sunday school right now until the middle of June."

The church now also has designated entrance and exit doors. Ushers let members out row by row to ensure they are keeping a safe social distance from one another.

Pastor Toopes said each Sunday he continues to see more members returning to church and is happy to reconnect with them after months of online services.

