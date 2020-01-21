Home Cafe & Marketplace closing its doors

Another popular Bowling Green restaurant is closing its doors.

In a post on social media, the owners of Home Cafe and Marketplace announced the restaurant will be closing.

The restaurant opened in August 2011 and in December the owners teased renovations to the restaurant.

Around the same time, the owner of Lost River Pizza Company reached out to see if they would sell the space instead of remodeling.

Officials say after the holidays the owners of both restaurants came to an agreement to sell Home Cafe to Lost River Pizza.

February 14 will be their last day. Home Cafe will serve a Valentine's Day meal and then officially close on February 15.