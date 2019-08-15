Homeowner finds man inside residence with weapon in Muhlenberg County

A man is behind bars after breaking into a Muhlenberg County home armed with a weapon.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Beechcreek Browder Road on Monday after a resident returned home and found a man inside his house armed with a weapon.

An investigation led to the arrest of 26-year-old Cody McIntosh of Dunmor.

McIntosh is charged with two counts of burglary, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

More charges are expected.