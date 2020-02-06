Homeland Security suspends travel programs for New Yorkers over driver's license law

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it would no longer let New York residents enroll in its “trusted traveler” programs because of a new state law that blocked federal immigration officials from accessing motor vehicle records.

The law went into effect in December and allowed people without legal permission to be in the United States to apply for driver’s licenses.

Chad Wolf, acting head of the Homeland Security Department, called New York’s new law “disappointing” during a Fox News interview late Wednesday night.

A senior adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi, said the move by DHS was politically motivated.

