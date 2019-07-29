Homeless encampment in Bowling Green removed over the weekend

"As a city we are reacting to a condition that is happening all over the United States. This is not a Bowling Green problem, this is not a

Kentucky problem. This is a problem happening in every community." said City Commissioner, Slim Nash.

Last week 13 news took you to a homeless encampment located directly beside E H Harris Lumber Co. in Bowling Green. Over the weekend, the area has since been cleaned. 13 News spoke with city commissioner Slim Nash about the issue of homelessness in Bowling Green.

"Encampments are created out of a multitude of reasons. The easiest and most inaccurate thing to do related to this encampment issue is to think

it is caused by one singular issue," said Nash. "The bigger question is why are they homeless. That becomes a very complicated answer. There are many people who are homeless who don't want to be homeless. There are many people who are homeless who choose to be homeless. They don't want to be housed, they like the life style, the freedom that comes along with homelessness."

"I think the thing to remember is that we should always have empathy. That doesn't mean we want to encourage encampments. Encampments are not a

solution to the problem," said Nash.

Nash says Bowling Green has organizations and services in place to help those in need.

"Hotel Inc., Hope House, the Salvation Army, Life Skills. These are just four of the agencies that are everyday combating homelessness," said Nash.

Although the homeless encampment has been cleared, the issue of encampments like it are still a problem that cannot be ignored by society.