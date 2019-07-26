Homeless encampments affecting businesses and property owners in Bowling Green

It's a sight, that's hard to take in. To imagine how anyone could live this way.

According to the Kentucky Housing Corporation, there are nearly 4,000 people experiencing homelessness across the Bluegrass.

Businesses and residents are troubled, about the growing homeless population in Bowling Green.

"We were concerned about the sanitary conditions, and on windy days we could smell that over there coming over here. And then just the health issues from the guys that work back there around the fence where they are," said E H Harris Lumber Co. Associate, Berry Donnelly.

"They have come over the fence at night. They've slept in our trucks. We've had a lot of things that have gone on. I'm just glad that they're gone now, and i'll just be glad when it's cleaned up," said Donnelly.

"A lot of people in the community whom are homeless, are homeless because (A) they have fell on hard times. They don't know where to go to reach out to get whatever it is to get that catalyst to get them going again. Or they may have a mental health issue. Or it may be combined with addiction," said Bowling Green Resident, Miesha Patton.

"As a business owner I can understand them being upset. Coming in and seeing all of this, because you're affecting my business, you're affecting my family, you're affecting my livelihood. But at the same time we've got to understand and we've got to be human at the end of the day," said Patton.

"I just hope that Bowling Green doesn't become one of those cities that has these everywhere," said Donnelly.

"You only can do so much, and if they aren't willing to help themselves then you aren't able to help them either," said Patton.

The property owner plans to remove the homeless encampment Saturday.

